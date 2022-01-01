Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Tobin Hill

Tobin Hill restaurants that serve fried rice

Best Quality Daughter image

 

Best Quality Daughter

602 Avenue A, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
More about Best Quality Daughter
Botika image

 

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Eggplant Noodles$19.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
(3) Steam Buns$14.00
Crispy pork belly, caramelized onion hoisin sauce, pickled red cabbage, cucumbers, mint
(4) Steam Buns$18.00
Crispy pork belly, caramelized onion hoisin sauce, pickled red cabbage, cucumbers, mint
More about Botika

