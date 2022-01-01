Fried rice in Tobin Hill
Tobin Hill restaurants that serve fried rice
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, San Antonio
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
Yellow curry coconut cream, egg, cilantro (gluten friendly)
|Phat Kaphrao Pork Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai basil, pickled chilies, topped with a fried farm egg
Botika
303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio
|Spicy Eggplant Noodles
|$19.00
Chili oil, yakisoba noodles, pickled peppers, herbs, peanuts
|(3) Steam Buns
|$14.00
Crispy pork belly, caramelized onion hoisin sauce, pickled red cabbage, cucumbers, mint
