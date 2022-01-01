San Bernardino restaurants you'll love
Fire Wings San Bernardino
1775 Northpark W. Blvd, San Bernardino
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
SEAFOOD
The Pin Seafood House
145 East Highland Ave, San Bernardino
|Shrimp (lb)
|$16.00
|Potato (ea)
|$1.50
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$18.00
Build A Scoop
424 E Hospitality Lane B-7, San Bernardino
|Mango De La'mour
|$8.95
Mango Sorbet, Chamoy, Tajin, Takis
|Elephanté
|$8.95
Salted Caramel Gelato, pretzel stick, whipped cream , salted caramel drizzle, Circus Peanut
|Spumoni
|$8.95
Pistachio Gelato, Cherries, dark chocolate shavings, hot fudge, chocolate syrup, whipped cream