San Bruno restaurants you'll love
San Bruno's top cuisines
Must-try San Bruno restaurants
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno
1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A, San Bruno
|Popular items
|TWO BY TWO BY TWO
|$11.50
Two eggs, two pancakes, and choice of bacon, sausage, chicken-apple sausage
|10 OZ NEW YORK STEAK
|$19.95
All-natural angus beef
|AVGOLEMONO
|$4.95
Traditional Greek soup with chicken, egg, lemon, cream and rice
More about Camino Corner
Camino Corner
110 El Camino Real,, San Bruno
|Popular items
|Camino Omelette
|$15.95
|French Toast Special
|$13.75
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$16.25