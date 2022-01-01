San Bruno restaurants you'll love

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno image

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno

1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A, San Bruno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TWO BY TWO BY TWO$11.50
Two eggs, two pancakes, and choice of bacon, sausage, chicken-apple sausage
10 OZ NEW YORK STEAK$19.95
All-natural angus beef
AVGOLEMONO$4.95
Traditional Greek soup with chicken, egg, lemon, cream and rice
Camino Corner image

 

Camino Corner

110 El Camino Real,, San Bruno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Camino Omelette$15.95
French Toast Special$13.75
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$16.25
Seoul Korean BBQ image

 

Seoul Korean BBQ

1610 El Camino Real, San Bruno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
