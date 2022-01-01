Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in San Bruno

Go
San Bruno restaurants
Toast

San Bruno restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno

1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A, San Bruno

No reviews yet
Takeout
CBH BURRITO$12.50
two eggs scrambled, hash browns, homemade corned beef hash, pico de gallo
FARMER'S MARKET BURRITO$11.50
Scrambled egg whites, hash browns, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta cheese , pico de gallo
SOUTHWESTERN BURRITO$12.50
Two eggs scrambled, hash browns, grilled chicken, new mexico hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno
Camino Corner image

 

Camino Corner

110 El Camino Real,, San Bruno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.75
More about Camino Corner

Browse other tasty dishes in San Bruno

Omelettes

Pancakes

Country Fried Steaks

Cake

Salmon

French Toast

Map

More near San Bruno to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston