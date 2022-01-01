Burritos in San Bruno
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno
1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A, San Bruno
|CBH BURRITO
|$12.50
two eggs scrambled, hash browns, homemade corned beef hash, pico de gallo
|FARMER'S MARKET BURRITO
|$11.50
Scrambled egg whites, hash browns, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta cheese , pico de gallo
|SOUTHWESTERN BURRITO
|$12.50
Two eggs scrambled, hash browns, grilled chicken, new mexico hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo