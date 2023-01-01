Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in San Bruno

Go
San Bruno restaurants
Toast

San Bruno restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno

1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A, San Bruno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED DOUBLE BREAST OF CHICKEN$17.95
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, lemon-oregano vinaigrette
FAMILY GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN$65.00
Grilled Double Breast of Chicken with lemon-oregano vinaigrette.
Choice of starch - mashed potatoes, rice or roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables and salad.
FAMILY GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS$49.00
Feeds 4-6 people. Grilled all-natural breast meat with tzatziki, rice, greek salad, and pita bread
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno
Camino Corner image

 

Camino Corner

110 El Camino Real,, San Bruno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast & 2 Eggs$17.95
More about Camino Corner

Browse other tasty dishes in San Bruno

Omelettes

Burritos

Country Fried Steaks

Cake

Pancakes

French Toast

Map

More near San Bruno to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Pacifica

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (60 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1156 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1024 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (178 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston