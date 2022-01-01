San Carlos restaurants you'll love

San Carlos restaurants
Toast
  • San Carlos

San Carlos's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Gastropubs
Must-try San Carlos restaurants

Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (7072 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Chicago Chop$23.75
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Spicy Chicken Wings$14.50
A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese
number5kitchen image

 

number5kitchen

663 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Margherita$18.00
organic tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, genovese basil
Pizza Speciale$23.00
organic tomato, house sausage, Ezzo's pepperoni, mozzarella, fennel pollen
Pizza Pepperoni$20.00
organic tomato, Ezzo's premium pepperoni, mozzarella
Red Hot Chilli Pepper image

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper

1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DRY CHILLI CHICKEN$13.50
Chicken, onions, scallions, celery, ginger, garlic, Thai Chilli
CHILLI CHICKEN$18.50
Onions, green bell peppers and Thai bird chilies- Top Seller
DRY CAULIFLOWER Manchurian$11.50
cilantro, onions, scallion, soy sauce, ginger, garlic
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home image

 

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Citrus$13.00
Chopin vodka, pomegranate juice, blood orange juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint leaves, shaken and served chilled with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
"Grandma's" Carrot Cake
Fresh orange, Grand Marnier cream cheese frosting
Drake's - San Carlos image

 

Drakes

1101 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Tuna Poke$22.00
Filet Mignon Poutine$17.00
Drakes Burger$22.00
Town San Carlos image

 

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato$10.95
Ultimate loaded baked potato
Whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon, chives, sour cream,
grated cheddar cheese
Ahi Poke Bowl$24.00
marinated sashimi grade ahi poke, sticky rice, avocado, edamame, shaved carrots, marinated cucumber, mango, green onions, dynamite aioli, unagi-soy glaze
Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$16.00
Spiced steak, provolone & American cheeses, horseradish cream sauce, house spicy ketchup
Shiki Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Bistro

825 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.6 (5968 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snow Dragon$16.90
Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat
Gyoza (Pork)$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
Rainbow$14.35
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

649 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Saffron image

 

Saffron

1143 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.5 (12138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lahsooni Saag Paneer$18.00
spinach, mustard, onions, spices, paneer,   roasted garlic
Our Take Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
national dish of the UK: roasted chicken  
breast simmered in a mild sauce with fenugreek
Saffon's Famous Butter Chicken$20.00
roasted chicken simmered in makhani sauce (spiced tomato sauce) fenugreek and ginger
Town Butcher image

 

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style Bread Pudding$19.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce. Reheat instructions included, serves 4-6.
Quart of Pomegranate Martini$34.00
Citrus Vodka, cold pressed lemon juice, pomegranate puree, organic agave nectar, pomegranate ice cubes. One quart makes 6 cocktails, Instructions included.
Pasta Bolognese$48.00
Quart of Town Bolognese sauce, with truffle mushroom butter, herbed ricotta cheese, parmigiano reggiano and a box of pasta to cook at home.
The Refuge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Refuge

963 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.1 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Roasted with bacon and caramelized onions,
Pastrami #19$20.95
Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss (not melted), crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
Reuben$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant image

 

Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant

617 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$12.00
Fresh homemade guacamole with red onions, green onions, lime juice cilantro and serrano pepper
PAELLA con CARNE$28.00
Spanish chorizo, chicken, pork belly, corn, mixed bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions.
BEANS$3.00
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

677 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 3.8 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
Izzy's Steaks & Chops image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
New York$45.00
12 oz Cut, Grilled
Chocolate Decadence Cake$11.00
Flourless Cake, Caramel Sauce
Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Boquerones, Parmesan Frico
Restaurant banner

 

The Alexandria

835 Industrial Rd., San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Palo Alto

