San Carlos restaurants you'll love
San Carlos's top cuisines
Must-try San Carlos restaurants
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Small Chicago Chop
|$23.75
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
|Large Cheese
|$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
|Spicy Chicken Wings
|$14.50
A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese
More about number5kitchen
number5kitchen
663 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Pizza Margherita
|$18.00
organic tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, genovese basil
|Pizza Speciale
|$23.00
organic tomato, house sausage, Ezzo's pepperoni, mozzarella, fennel pollen
|Pizza Pepperoni
|$20.00
organic tomato, Ezzo's premium pepperoni, mozzarella
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper
Red Hot Chilli Pepper
1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Popular items
|DRY CHILLI CHICKEN
|$13.50
Chicken, onions, scallions, celery, ginger, garlic, Thai Chilli
|CHILLI CHICKEN
|$18.50
Onions, green bell peppers and Thai bird chilies- Top Seller
|DRY CAULIFLOWER Manchurian
|$11.50
cilantro, onions, scallion, soy sauce, ginger, garlic
More about Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Winter Citrus
|$13.00
Chopin vodka, pomegranate juice, blood orange juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint leaves, shaken and served chilled with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
|Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two
|$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
|"Grandma's" Carrot Cake
Fresh orange, Grand Marnier cream cheese frosting
More about Drakes
Drakes
1101 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Ahi Tuna Poke
|$22.00
|Filet Mignon Poutine
|$17.00
|Drakes Burger
|$22.00
More about Town San Carlos
Town San Carlos
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$10.95
Ultimate loaded baked potato
Whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon, chives, sour cream,
grated cheddar cheese
|Ahi Poke Bowl
|$24.00
marinated sashimi grade ahi poke, sticky rice, avocado, edamame, shaved carrots, marinated cucumber, mango, green onions, dynamite aioli, unagi-soy glaze
|Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$16.00
Spiced steak, provolone & American cheeses, horseradish cream sauce, house spicy ketchup
More about Shiki Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Bistro
825 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Snow Dragon
|$16.90
Crab meat with tempura shrimp topped with tuna, salmon, crabmeat
|Gyoza (Pork)
|$7.35
Six pork and vegetable pot stickers
|Rainbow
|$14.35
Crab meat & avocado topped with assorted raw fish
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
649 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
More about Saffron
Saffron
1143 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Lahsooni Saag Paneer
|$18.00
spinach, mustard, onions, spices, paneer, roasted garlic
|Our Take Chicken Tikka Masala
|$21.00
national dish of the UK: roasted chicken
breast simmered in a mild sauce with fenugreek
|Saffon's Famous Butter Chicken
|$20.00
roasted chicken simmered in makhani sauce (spiced tomato sauce) fenugreek and ginger
More about Town Butcher
Town Butcher
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Family Style Bread Pudding
|$19.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce. Reheat instructions included, serves 4-6.
|Quart of Pomegranate Martini
|$34.00
Citrus Vodka, cold pressed lemon juice, pomegranate puree, organic agave nectar, pomegranate ice cubes. One quart makes 6 cocktails, Instructions included.
|Pasta Bolognese
|$48.00
Quart of Town Bolognese sauce, with truffle mushroom butter, herbed ricotta cheese, parmigiano reggiano and a box of pasta to cook at home.
More about The Refuge
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Refuge
963 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.50
Roasted with bacon and caramelized onions,
|Pastrami #19
|$20.95
Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss (not melted), crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
|Reuben
|$20.95
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
More about Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant
617 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$12.00
Fresh homemade guacamole with red onions, green onions, lime juice cilantro and serrano pepper
|PAELLA con CARNE
|$28.00
Spanish chorizo, chicken, pork belly, corn, mixed bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions.
|BEANS
|$3.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
677 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Popular items
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
|14" BYO DEEP
|$24.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|Popular items
|New York
|$45.00
12 oz Cut, Grilled
|Chocolate Decadence Cake
|$11.00
Flourless Cake, Caramel Sauce
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Boquerones, Parmesan Frico
More about The Alexandria
The Alexandria
835 Industrial Rd., San Carlos