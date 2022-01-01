San Carlos American restaurants you'll love
number5kitchen
663 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Pizza Margherita
|$18.00
organic tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, genovese basil
|Pizza Speciale
|$23.00
organic tomato, house sausage, Ezzo's pepperoni, mozzarella, fennel pollen
|Pizza Pepperoni
|$20.00
organic tomato, Ezzo's premium pepperoni, mozzarella
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Winter Citrus
|$13.00
Chopin vodka, pomegranate juice, blood orange juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint leaves, shaken and served chilled with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
|Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two
|$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
|"Grandma's" Carrot Cake
Fresh orange, Grand Marnier cream cheese frosting
Town San Carlos
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$10.95
Ultimate loaded baked potato
Whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon, chives, sour cream,
grated cheddar cheese
|Ahi Poke Bowl
|$24.00
marinated sashimi grade ahi poke, sticky rice, avocado, edamame, shaved carrots, marinated cucumber, mango, green onions, dynamite aioli, unagi-soy glaze
|Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$16.00
Spiced steak, provolone & American cheeses, horseradish cream sauce, house spicy ketchup
Town Butcher
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Popular items
|Family Style Bread Pudding
|$19.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce. Reheat instructions included, serves 4-6.
|Quart of Pomegranate Martini
|$34.00
Citrus Vodka, cold pressed lemon juice, pomegranate puree, organic agave nectar, pomegranate ice cubes. One quart makes 6 cocktails, Instructions included.
|Pasta Bolognese
|$48.00
Quart of Town Bolognese sauce, with truffle mushroom butter, herbed ricotta cheese, parmigiano reggiano and a box of pasta to cook at home.