Arugula salad in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve arugula salad

Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (7072 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Half Size)$9.65
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Entree Size)$15.85
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
Consumer pic

 

Spasso Restaurant - 769 Laurel st.

769 Laurel st., San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Pear Salad$12.00
Red wine poached pear, jicama, toasted pecans, blue cheese and white balsamic vinaigrette.
