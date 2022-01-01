Caesar salad in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)
|$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
|Caesar Salad Platter
|$43.35
Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons and Caesar dressing on the side (serves 12 - 15 people)
** Make this Gluten Free with No Croutons
|Caesar Salad (Half Size)
|$8.15
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
number5kitchen
663 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
little gem lettuce, brioche crouton, grana padano, house made dressing
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$0.00
Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, boquerones, parmesan frico
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Refuge
963 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Fried Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Oregano garlic croutons, Cherry tomatoes & Anchovies garlic dressing on the side