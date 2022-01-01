Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve caesar salad

Caesar Salad (Entreé Size) image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (7072 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Platter$43.35
Romaine topped with shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons and Caesar dressing on the side (serves 12 - 15 people)
** Make this Gluten Free with No Croutons
Caesar Salad (Half Size)$8.15
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
More about Blue Line Pizza
number5kitchen image

 

number5kitchen

663 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$13.00
little gem lettuce, brioche crouton, grana padano, house made dressing
More about number5kitchen
Classic Caesar Salad image

 

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Caesar Salad$0.00
Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, boquerones, parmesan frico
More about Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
The Refuge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Refuge

963 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.1 (2476 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$16.00
Fried Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Oregano garlic croutons, Cherry tomatoes & Anchovies garlic dressing on the side
More about The Refuge
Classic Caesar Salad image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Caesar Salad$14.00
Hearts of Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Boquerones, Parmesan Frico
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops

Palo Alto

