Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in San Carlos

Go
San Carlos restaurants
Toast

San Carlos restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (7072 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$7.00
Cheesy, gooey, goodness
More about Blue Line Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Pylos - San Carlos - 621 Laurel Street

621 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Cheese Pizza$8.00
More about Pylos - San Carlos - 621 Laurel Street

Browse other tasty dishes in San Carlos

Chicken Parmesan

Bread Pudding

Garlic Bread

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Ceviche

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near San Carlos to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (45 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston