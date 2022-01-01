Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
San Carlos
/
San Carlos
/
Chicken Parmesan
San Carlos restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Pranzi
777 Laurel St, San Carlos
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$24.00
Parmigiano-Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella, Spaghetti Pomodoro
More about Pranzi
Spasso Restaurant - 769 Laurel st.
769 Laurel st., San Carlos
No reviews yet
Oven Baked Chicken Parmesan
$24.00
Served with Spaghetti marinara
More about Spasso Restaurant - 769 Laurel st.
Palo Alto
