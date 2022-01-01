Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in San Carlos

Go
San Carlos restaurants
Toast

San Carlos restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Banner pic

 

Pranzi

777 Laurel St, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Parmigiano-Reggiano, Fresh Mozzarella, Spaghetti Pomodoro
More about Pranzi
Consumer pic

 

Spasso Restaurant - 769 Laurel st.

769 Laurel st., San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oven Baked Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Served with Spaghetti marinara
More about Spasso Restaurant - 769 Laurel st.

Browse other tasty dishes in San Carlos

Skirt Steaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Spaghetti

French Fries

Pudding

Calamari

Ceviche

Map

More near San Carlos to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston