Chicken rolls in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Red Hot Chilli Pepper image

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper

1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS$12.00
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper
Shiki Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Bistro

825 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.6 (5968 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teri Roll$9.50
Grilled chicken, cucumber and green onion
More about Shiki Bistro

