Chicken rolls in
San Carlos
/
San Carlos
/
Chicken Rolls
San Carlos restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Red Hot Chilli Pepper
1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
Avg 3.7
(1376 reviews)
CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS
$12.00
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Bistro
825 Laurel St, San Carlos
Avg 4.6
(5968 reviews)
Chicken Teri Roll
$9.50
Grilled chicken, cucumber and green onion
More about Shiki Bistro
