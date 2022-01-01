Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pranzi

777 Laurel St, San Carlos

Free Range Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto Aioli
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Refuge

963 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.1 (2476 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Marinated chicken thighs w/ flour-based breading, coated in our house-made wing sauce, and topped with provolone cheese and ranch. Served on a burger bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served w/ a side of fries.
Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

