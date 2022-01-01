Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (7072 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Dozen)$47.50
Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. A dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dessert$7.00
Delicious chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla bean gelato & Ghiradelli chocolate sauce drizzled on top
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Half Doz)$23.90
Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. Half a dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

649 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.
