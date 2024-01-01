Egg fried rice in San Carlos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red Hot Chilli Pepper image

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper San Carlos

1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EGG WRAPPED FRIED RICE$15.50
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper San Carlos
Banner pic

 

Sunshine HK Cafe - 635 Laurel Street

635 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒飯$3.25
Egg, white rice, salt
More about Sunshine HK Cafe - 635 Laurel Street

