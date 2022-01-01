Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve fajitas

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Refuge

963 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.1 (2476 reviews)
Takeout
Mr Dog Fajitas$13.00
Beef Hot Dog with Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Jalapenos, Bacon and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Server on Liscio’s roll and a side of fries.
More about The Refuge
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant image

 

Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant

617 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SIZZLING SKILLET FAJITAS$18.00
Marinated chicken breast, sauteed mixed bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, black beans, red rice & choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant

