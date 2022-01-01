Filet mignon in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Town Butcher
Town Butcher
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Whole Tenderloin of Filet Mignon Holiday Meal
|$295.00
Holiday meal includes:
*Rosemary herb crusted whole loin of filet mignon, horseradish cream and red wine demi glace
*BLT Iceberg Wedge - crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing
*Red Wine Braised Mushrooms
*Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
*Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce
All sides, salads and dessert serve 4-6. Whole tenderloin yields 4 generous baseball filets. Cooking instructions for tenderloin and reheat instructions included.
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|Filet Mignon
|$44.00
Center Cut, Grilled