Filet mignon in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve filet mignon

Drake's - San Carlos image

 

Drakes

1101 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos

Filet Mignon Poutine$17.00
More about Drakes
Whole Tenderloin of Filet Mignon Holiday Meal image

 

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Takeout
Whole Tenderloin of Filet Mignon Holiday Meal$295.00
Holiday meal includes:
*Rosemary herb crusted whole loin of filet mignon, horseradish cream and red wine demi glace
*BLT Iceberg Wedge - crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing
*Red Wine Braised Mushrooms
*Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
*Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce
All sides, salads and dessert serve 4-6. Whole tenderloin yields 4 generous baseball filets. Cooking instructions for tenderloin and reheat instructions included.
More about Town Butcher
Filet Mignon image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$44.00
Center Cut, Grilled
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Town San Carlos image

 

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baseball Cut Filet Mignon$55.00
8 ounce center cut tenderloin, red wine demi glace and your choice of two sides
More about Town San Carlos

