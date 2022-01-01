Filet mignon in San Carlos

Holiday meal includes:

*Rosemary herb crusted whole loin of filet mignon, horseradish cream and red wine demi glace

*BLT Iceberg Wedge - crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing

*Red Wine Braised Mushrooms

*Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

*Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce

All sides, salads and dessert serve 4-6. Whole tenderloin yields 4 generous baseball filets. Cooking instructions for tenderloin and reheat instructions included.

