Fish curry in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve fish curry

Sunshine HK Cafe - 635 Laurel Street

635 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Curry Fish Balls / 咖哩魚蛋$7.95
8 pcs
Saffron - call the restaurant at 650-593-4269 and we’ll bring the order to you at the front door.

1143 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.5 (12138 reviews)
Fish Curry$23.00
pan seared fish prepared with onions,   fresh chilies, our coriander masala blend   with coconut milk
