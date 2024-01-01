Fish curry in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve fish curry
More about Sunshine HK Cafe - 635 Laurel Street
Sunshine HK Cafe - 635 Laurel Street
635 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Curry Fish Balls / 咖哩魚蛋
|$7.95
8 pcs
More about Saffron - call the restaurant at 650-593-4269 and we’ll bring the order to you at the front door.
Saffron - call the restaurant at 650-593-4269 and we’ll bring the order to you at the front door.
1143 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Fish Curry
|$23.00
pan seared fish prepared with onions, fresh chilies, our coriander masala blend with coconut milk