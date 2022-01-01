Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (7072 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large White Pie$28.85
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Individual White Pie$10.60
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese
Small White Pie$21.50
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

649 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie - 9"$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
Key Lime Pie image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$13.00
Graham Cracker Crust
