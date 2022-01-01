Pies in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Large White Pie
|$28.85
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
|Individual White Pie
|$10.60
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese
|Small White Pie
|$21.50
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
649 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Key Lime Pie - 9"
|$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream