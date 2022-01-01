Prawns in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve prawns
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper
Red Hot Chilli Pepper
1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|RIVER PRAWNS IN A SAUCE
|$21.50
Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian
|CHILLI PRAWNS
|$14.50
scallions, red & green pepper, chilli paste
|SPICY DRY COOKED PRAWN
|$14.50
celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli
More about Shiki Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Bistro
825 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Crispy Honey Prawns
|$14.00
Six tiger shrimp deep fried in honey wasabi sauce with pine nuts on top
More about Town Butcher
Town Butcher
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Prawn Cocktail
|$32.00
12 wild jumbo lemon poached prawns, snortin' hot horseradish cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, shaved iceberg nest