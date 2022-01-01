Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in San Carlos

Go
San Carlos restaurants
Toast

San Carlos restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper

1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RIVER PRAWNS IN A SAUCE$21.50
Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian
CHILLI PRAWNS$14.50
scallions, red & green pepper, chilli paste
SPICY DRY COOKED PRAWN$14.50
celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Bistro

825 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.6 (5968 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Honey Prawns$14.00
Six tiger shrimp deep fried in honey wasabi sauce with pine nuts on top
More about Shiki Bistro
Prawn Cocktail image

 

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prawn Cocktail$32.00
12 wild jumbo lemon poached prawns, snortin' hot horseradish cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, shaved iceberg nest
More about Town Butcher
Item pic

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Prawn Appetizer$24.00
Sea of Cortez Prawns sauteed in butter, wine, garlic, beer and cajun spices.
Prawn Cocktail$19.00
Sea of Cortez Prawns, Cocktail Sauce
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops

