Prime ribs in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve prime ribs

Spasso Restaurant - 769 Laurel st.

769 Laurel st., San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Spring Rolls$16.00
Hand rolled stuffed with roasted prime rib, caramelized onion, provolone cheese, with creamy horseradish and sriracha ketchup.
More about Spasso Restaurant - 769 Laurel st.
Town San Carlos image

 

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib 10oz$54.00
the king of roasts rubbed with crushed garlic & spices, slow roasted and served with our almighty creamy horseradish and au jus
+ Make it a TOWN 16 oz cut $10
+ Add Dungeness crab with classic bearnaise $12
+ Add horseradish crust $4
+ Add Point Reyes bleu cheese crust $4
+ Add Truffle Butter $4
+ Add Chimichurri sauce $4
More about Town San Carlos

