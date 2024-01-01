Prime ribs in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve prime ribs
Spasso Restaurant - 769 Laurel st.
769 Laurel st., San Carlos
|Prime Rib Spring Rolls
|$16.00
Hand rolled stuffed with roasted prime rib, caramelized onion, provolone cheese, with creamy horseradish and sriracha ketchup.
Town San Carlos
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Prime Rib 10oz
|$54.00
the king of roasts rubbed with crushed garlic & spices, slow roasted and served with our almighty creamy horseradish and au jus
+ Make it a TOWN 16 oz cut $10
+ Add Dungeness crab with classic bearnaise $12
+ Add horseradish crust $4
+ Add Point Reyes bleu cheese crust $4
+ Add Truffle Butter $4
+ Add Chimichurri sauce $4