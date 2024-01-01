Prime ribs in San Carlos

the king of roasts rubbed with crushed garlic & spices, slow roasted and served with our almighty creamy horseradish and au jus

+ Make it a TOWN 16 oz cut $10

+ Add Dungeness crab with classic bearnaise $12

+ Add horseradish crust $4

+ Add Point Reyes bleu cheese crust $4

+ Add Truffle Butter $4

+ Add Chimichurri sauce $4

