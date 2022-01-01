Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
San Carlos
/
San Carlos
/
Prosciutto
San Carlos restaurants that serve prosciutto
number5Kitchen
663 Laurel Street, San Carlos
Avg 4.5
(172 reviews)
PROSCIUTTO DI SAN DANIELE
$22.00
local compressed melon, pickled onions, flatbread
More about number5Kitchen
Pranzi
777 Laurel St, San Carlos
No reviews yet
BURATTA & PROSCIUTTO
$15.00
Bosc Pears, Truffle Oil
More about Pranzi
