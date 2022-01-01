Salmon in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve salmon
number5kitchen
663 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Pizza King Salmon
|$28.00
house cured local king salmon, fresh mozzarella, fennel, dill cream, caper, marjoram, evoo
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Bistro
825 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.40
|Salmon Teriyaki/L
|$12.50
Grilled salmon fillet served with miso soup, spring mix salad & steamed rice
|Salmon Teriyaki/D
|$24.50
Salmon fillet
Pranzi
777 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Scottish Salmon
|$29.00
Carrot Coulis, Wild Rice & Farm Vegetables
Spasso Restaurant
769 Laurel st., San Carlos
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Yukon gold potato hash, sautéed spinach and topped with lemon caper aioli.
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|Blackened Salmon
|$34.25
8 oz Filet, Seared
|Salmon Filet
|$33.25
Grilled
Town San Carlos
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Side Salmon
|$11.00
|Salmon Honey Nut Roll (Copy)
|$18.95
Asparagus, avocado, daikon radish, cucumber, julienne carrot, topped with miso glazed salmon, macadamia nuts, green onion, sweet soy glaze, wasabi, ponzu sauce
|Thai Red Curry Salmon
|$33.00
Scallion jasmine rice, asparagus, english peas, red bell pepper, cilantro- basil-mint tossed greens, radish, pea shoots, thai red curry sauce