Salmon in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

number5kitchen

663 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pizza King Salmon$28.00
house cured local king salmon, fresh mozzarella, fennel, dill cream, caper, marjoram, evoo
More about number5kitchen
Shiki Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Bistro

825 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.6 (5968 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Skin Roll$8.40
Salmon Teriyaki/L$12.50
Grilled salmon fillet served with miso soup, spring mix salad & steamed rice
Salmon Teriyaki/D$24.50
Salmon fillet
More about Shiki Bistro
Banner pic

 

Pranzi

777 Laurel St, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scottish Salmon$29.00
Carrot Coulis, Wild Rice & Farm Vegetables
More about Pranzi
Consumer pic

 

Spasso Restaurant

769 Laurel st., San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$26.00
Yukon gold potato hash, sautéed spinach and topped with lemon caper aioli.
More about Spasso Restaurant
Item pic

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$34.25
8 oz Filet, Seared
Salmon Filet$33.25
Grilled
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Item pic

 

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Salmon$11.00
Salmon Honey Nut Roll (Copy)$18.95
Asparagus, avocado, daikon radish, cucumber, julienne carrot, topped with miso glazed salmon, macadamia nuts, green onion, sweet soy glaze, wasabi, ponzu sauce
Thai Red Curry Salmon$33.00
Scallion jasmine rice, asparagus, english peas, red bell pepper, cilantro- basil-mint tossed greens, radish, pea shoots, thai red curry sauce
More about Town San Carlos

