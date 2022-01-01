Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seaweed salad in
San Carlos
/
San Carlos
/
Seaweed Salad
San Carlos restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Noelani's Island Grill - San Carlos, CA
1037 Laurel St, San Carlos
No reviews yet
Side Seaweed Salad
$4.00
More about Noelani's Island Grill - San Carlos, CA
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Bistro San Carlos
825 Laurel St, San Carlos
Avg 4.6
(5968 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$6.00
Wakame
More about Shiki Bistro San Carlos
Browse other tasty dishes in San Carlos
Chocolate Cake
Steamed Rice
Bread Pudding
Filet Mignon
Cake
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Sashimi
More near San Carlos to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(42 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(42 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(546 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(34 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(866 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(358 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston