Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tagliatelle in
San Carlos
/
San Carlos
/
Tagliatelle
San Carlos restaurants that serve tagliatelle
number5Kitchen
663 Laurel Street, San Carlos
Avg 4.5
(172 reviews)
SPAGETTI
$28.00
manilla clams, broccoli di ciccio, black garlic, basil, chili condiment
More about number5Kitchen
Pranzi
777 Laurel St, San Carlos
No reviews yet
TAGLIATELLE
$22.00
Wild Mushrooms, Garlic, Thyme, Oregano, Butter, White Truffle Oil
More about Pranzi
Browse other tasty dishes in San Carlos
Sliders
Curry
Spaghetti
Bread Pudding
Chicken Wraps
Edamame
Penne
Pudding
More near San Carlos to explore
San Mateo
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Burlingame
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston