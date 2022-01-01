Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
Toast

San Carlos restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Item pic

 

number5Kitchen

663 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPAGETTI$28.00
manilla clams, broccoli di ciccio, black garlic, basil, chili condiment
More about number5Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Pranzi

777 Laurel St, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TAGLIATELLE$22.00
Wild Mushrooms, Garlic, Thyme, Oregano, Butter, White Truffle Oil
More about Pranzi

