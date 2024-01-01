Tomato soup in San Carlos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Carlos restaurants that serve tomato soup

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The REFUGE San Carlos

963 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.1 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$14.45
Grilled cheese sandwich and a cup of tomato soup, served with fries
Tomato Soup$0.00
Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup-
Vermont white cheddar, yellow cheddar, provolone and american cheeses, bacon-tomato jam, grilled sourdough,
cup of tomato bisque for dipping {or a choice of french fries or little green salad}
