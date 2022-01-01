Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
Toast

San Carlos restaurants that serve wedge salad

Wedge Salad image

 

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$0.00
herb buttermilk dressing, haystack shallots, lardons
More about Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
Family Style BLT Wedge Salad image

 

Town Butcher

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Style BLT Wedge Salad$25.00
crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing. Assembly Instructions included, serves 4-6.
More about Town Butcher
88ecd1a4-7464-449d-8479-73557391d602 image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$14.00
herbed buttermilk dressing, haystack shallots, lardons
Wedge Salad$14.00
herbed buttermilk dressing, haystack shallots, lardons
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops

