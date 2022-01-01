Wedge salad in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve wedge salad
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
|Wedge Salad
|$0.00
herb buttermilk dressing, haystack shallots, lardons
Town Butcher
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Family Style BLT Wedge Salad
|$25.00
crispy applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onions, blue cheese dressing. Assembly Instructions included, serves 4-6.