San Chez Bistro

38 W Fulton St NW

Popular Items

Breakfast Empanadas$17.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, sausage, & goat cheese stuffed pastry, topped with manchego cheese, side of harissa sour cream, salsa and patatas bravas. Add our house made gravy for extra flavor.
Pollo y Chorizo$16.00
Grilled chicken & local chorizo & cumin aioli
House-Made Cinnamon Pecan Roll$7.25
House-made brioche cinnamon pecan roll, cream cheese glaze
Bistec con Pimienta$17.00
Six peppered steak grilled medium-rare, tortellini, manchego cream.
Croquetas$10.75
Potato& smoked cheddar croquettes, garlic aioli and arbol honey.
Breakfast Hash$12.00
Asparagus, red pepper, mojo onion, patatas bravas, mixed cheese with two scrambled eggs and your choice of toast. Add on protein options available.
Casserole Scramble$13.50
Bacon, chorizo, sausage, patatas bravas & onions, baked with swiss cheese provolone & colby cheese, topped with scrambled eggs, served with a choice of toast and a side of harissa sour cream.
Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
Scrambled eggs, manchego cheese, smoky tomato aioli, cilantro & your choice of protein, served on ciabatta bread.
Comes with a side of patatas bravas.
Side of Patatas Bravas$4.75
Seasoned fried potatoes
Patatas Bravas$9.25
Fried seasoned redskin potatoes served with a garlic aioli and smoky tomato sauce.
Location

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 am
