San Clemente restaurants you'll love

San Clemente restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • San Clemente

San Clemente's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Indian
French
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try San Clemente restaurants

MOULIN - San Clemente image

 

MOULIN - San Clemente

120 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Le Parisien Ham and Cheese$10.00
House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition
Le Parisien Chicken Pesto$10.00
Chicken with pesto sauce, tomato, butter lettuce in our own Baguette Tradition
Le Parigot Moulin$9.00
A grilled Panini style sandwich. Chicken pesto, heirloom tomato, smoked mozzarella sandwich in our own Artisan Bread. Served hot.
Blooms Irish Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Blooms Irish Pub

2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish n Chips$14.50
Rueben Egg Rolls$9.00
Tater Tots$5.00
Pierside Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Pierside Kitchen & Bar

610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Fried Fish$30.00
Kid's Cheese Burger & Fries$9.00
Cobb$18.00
Drift Distillery image

 

Drift Distillery

940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Plate$16.75
Your choice of any 2 smoked meats and 2 sides
Pulled Pork - 1lb$16.00
Smoked low and slow to perfection
Rack of Ribs$25.00
Smoked low and slow to perfection
TJ's Woodfire Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

TJ's Woodfire Pizza

641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110, San Clemente

Avg 4.6 (5134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NY 15" Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
Cracker Thin Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
Churro Donut$1.50
wheat, flour, sugar, cinnamon
Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate$7.95
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Small Guacamole with Chips$7.95
house recipe | diablo on request
Large Guacamole with Chips$10.95
house recipe | diablo on request
Fig @ 313 image

 

Fig @ 313

313 north El Camino Real, San clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Service$8.00
Filet Mignon$47.00
Airline Chicken$24.00
Artifex on Del Mar image

 

Artifex on Del Mar

98 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ole Hopson - 4pk$16.00
Unfiltered West Coast IPA hopped with Mosaic and a touch of San Clemente history. [ABV: 7.2% | IBU: 50]
Artifexican - 4pk$14.00
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
Chillveza Chilled IPA - 4pk$16.00
Chilled IPA
Collaboration w/ Craft Coast Brewing
Hops: Mosaic and Citra
[ABV: 7.0 | IBU: 76]
Lost Winds Brewing Company image

 

Lost Winds Brewing Company

924 C Calle Negocio, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Pack TropiClemente IPA$16.20
Prepare your senses for tropical fruit goodness. Packed with mangoes and passion fruit, this IPA has a complex malt bill and is loaded with mouth awakening American hops.
Keg TropiClemente IPA$135.00
24 hour notice required
4 Pack Stairway IPA$16.20
An aromatic West Coast IPA loaded with juicy and tropical fruit notes, supported by a moderate malty backbone. Amarillo, Simcoe, Citra, Mosaic...they're all in there!
Gibroni's Pizza image

 

Gibroni's Pizza

215 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Caprice Classic
Fig, prosciutto, blue cheese, balsamic glaze, parmesan arugula salad, lemon wedge garnish.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
The Baba
Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
From the D
Double pepperoni, marinara, parmesan.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant image

 

Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant

111 West Avenita Palizada, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basmati Rice$5.50
Palak Paneer$14.50
Plain Naan$3.50
Artifex Brewing Company image

 

Artifex Brewing Company

919 Calle Amanecer STE A, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
No Name IPA - Crowler$11.00
IPA - West Coast. Piny, bitter, and dank. Dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and Mosaic. [ABV: 7.5 | IBU: 80]
Artifexican - 4pk$14.00
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
Trigger Finger IPA - 4pk$16.00
IPA - West Coast. Citrusy, bitter, and dry. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Cascade. [ABV: 6.7 | IBU: 69]
Sundried Tomato An American Bistro image

 

Sundried Tomato An American Bistro

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
To Go Bread$2.00
Honey-Cilantro Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.25
Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup$10.25
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shwack Burger$7.00
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.
Grom Mini Burritos$4.50
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
Spuds$2.95
Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.
Ballpark Pizza SC image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ballpark Pizza SC

831 Via Suerte, San Clemente

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Alley-Oop$30.00
Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage
Buffalo Wings (6)$11.00
6 Chicken Wings with Ranch
Medium Pizza$21.50
14 inch / 10 slices
Brick image

 

Brick

216 North El Camino Real, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Tomato, Zoe’s Farm Nitrate-Free Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella
Caesar Salad$15.00
Blistered Cherry Tomato, Grana Croutons
Market Salad$15.00
Roasted Shallot vinaigrette, Goat Cheese Crostini, Farm Veg
Left Coast Brewing Co. image

 

Left Coast Brewing Co.

1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Office$12.00
Double IPA
8%
52.2 IBU
Mamba Forever IPA$14.00
Double IPA
8.2%
24IBU
Sunset Mode IPA$12.00
Blood Orange IPA
6.7%
58IBU
Jane image

 

Jane

158 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Burger$5.19
Kids Burger: 3oz Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
King Deal$12.69
Comes with Fries & Drink
Biggie Deal$10.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
Restaurant banner

GRILL

HH Cottons

201 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

Avg 4.2 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banner pic

 

57- Beach Hut Deli

1844 N El Camino Real, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food image

 

Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food

1925 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

ZPizza

1021 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Lander's Liquor Bar - San Clemente

1814 North El Camino Real, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Signature Pho - Westminster

8340 La Palma Ave, Westminster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Raya's Paradise OC

101 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
