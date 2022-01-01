San Clemente restaurants you'll love
MOULIN - San Clemente
120 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Le Parisien Ham and Cheese
|$10.00
House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition
|Le Parisien Chicken Pesto
|$10.00
Chicken with pesto sauce, tomato, butter lettuce in our own Baguette Tradition
|Le Parigot Moulin
|$9.00
A grilled Panini style sandwich. Chicken pesto, heirloom tomato, smoked mozzarella sandwich in our own Artisan Bread. Served hot.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Blooms Irish Pub
2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Fish n Chips
|$14.50
|Rueben Egg Rolls
|$9.00
|Tater Tots
|$5.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Pierside Kitchen & Bar
610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Fish
|$30.00
|Kid's Cheese Burger & Fries
|$9.00
|Cobb
|$18.00
Drift Distillery
940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Combo Plate
|$16.75
Your choice of any 2 smoked meats and 2 sides
|Pulled Pork - 1lb
|$16.00
Smoked low and slow to perfection
|Rack of Ribs
|$25.00
Smoked low and slow to perfection
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
TJ's Woodfire Pizza
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110, San Clemente
|Popular items
|NY 15" Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
|Cracker Thin Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
|Churro Donut
|$1.50
wheat, flour, sugar, cinnamon
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Kids Taco Plate
|$7.95
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
|Small Guacamole with Chips
|$7.95
house recipe | diablo on request
|Large Guacamole with Chips
|$10.95
house recipe | diablo on request
Fig @ 313
313 north El Camino Real, San clemente
|Popular items
|Bread Service
|$8.00
|Filet Mignon
|$47.00
|Airline Chicken
|$24.00
Artifex on Del Mar
98 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Ole Hopson - 4pk
|$16.00
Unfiltered West Coast IPA hopped with Mosaic and a touch of San Clemente history. [ABV: 7.2% | IBU: 50]
|Artifexican - 4pk
|$14.00
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
|Chillveza Chilled IPA - 4pk
|$16.00
Chilled IPA
Collaboration w/ Craft Coast Brewing
Hops: Mosaic and Citra
[ABV: 7.0 | IBU: 76]
Lost Winds Brewing Company
924 C Calle Negocio, San Clemente
|Popular items
|4 Pack TropiClemente IPA
|$16.20
Prepare your senses for tropical fruit goodness. Packed with mangoes and passion fruit, this IPA has a complex malt bill and is loaded with mouth awakening American hops.
|Keg TropiClemente IPA
|$135.00
24 hour notice required
|4 Pack Stairway IPA
|$16.20
An aromatic West Coast IPA loaded with juicy and tropical fruit notes, supported by a moderate malty backbone. Amarillo, Simcoe, Citra, Mosaic...they're all in there!
Gibroni's Pizza
215 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Popular items
|The Caprice Classic
Fig, prosciutto, blue cheese, balsamic glaze, parmesan arugula salad, lemon wedge garnish.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
|The Baba
Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
|From the D
Double pepperoni, marinara, parmesan.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant
111 West Avenita Palizada, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Basmati Rice
|$5.50
|Palak Paneer
|$14.50
|Plain Naan
|$3.50
Artifex Brewing Company
919 Calle Amanecer STE A, San Clemente
|Popular items
|No Name IPA - Crowler
|$11.00
IPA - West Coast. Piny, bitter, and dank. Dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and Mosaic. [ABV: 7.5 | IBU: 80]
|Artifexican - 4pk
|$14.00
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
|Trigger Finger IPA - 4pk
|$16.00
IPA - West Coast. Citrusy, bitter, and dry. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Cascade. [ABV: 6.7 | IBU: 69]
Sundried Tomato An American Bistro
821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente
|Popular items
|To Go Bread
|$2.00
|Honey-Cilantro Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.25
|Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup
|$10.25
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Shwack Burger
|$7.00
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.
|Grom Mini Burritos
|$4.50
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
|Spuds
|$2.95
Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ballpark Pizza SC
831 Via Suerte, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Lg Alley-Oop
|$30.00
Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage
|Buffalo Wings (6)
|$11.00
6 Chicken Wings with Ranch
|Medium Pizza
|$21.50
14 inch / 10 slices
Brick
216 North El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Classic Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato, Zoe’s Farm Nitrate-Free Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella
|Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Blistered Cherry Tomato, Grana Croutons
|Market Salad
|$15.00
Roasted Shallot vinaigrette, Goat Cheese Crostini, Farm Veg
Left Coast Brewing Co.
1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Big Office
|$12.00
Double IPA
8%
52.2 IBU
|Mamba Forever IPA
|$14.00
Double IPA
8.2%
24IBU
|Sunset Mode IPA
|$12.00
Blood Orange IPA
6.7%
58IBU
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Kids Burger
|$5.19
Kids Burger: 3oz Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
|King Deal
|$12.69
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Biggie Deal
|$10.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
57- Beach Hut Deli
1844 N El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
|Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
|Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food
1925 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
ZPizza
1021 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
Lander's Liquor Bar - San Clemente
1814 North El Camino Real, San Clemente
Signature Pho - Westminster
8340 La Palma Ave, Westminster
Raya's Paradise OC
101 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente