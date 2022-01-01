San Clemente American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in San Clemente

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate$7.95
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Enchiladas Ranchero
dark and spicy ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | queso fresco | cliantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | pico de gallo
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.95
rustic vegetables | poblano cream | fresh avocado | crisp tortilla chips
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
Fig @ 313 image

 

Fig @ 313

313 north El Camino Real, San clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Bar$13.00
Bread Service$8.00
Airline Chicken$24.00
More about Fig @ 313
Sundried Tomato An American Bistro image

 

Sundried Tomato An American Bistro

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
To Go Bread$2.00
Honey-Cilantro Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.25
Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup$10.25
More about Sundried Tomato An American Bistro
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
King Deal$12.69
Comes with Fries & Drink
Kids Burger$5.19
Kids Burger: 3oz Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
King Burger$7.99
King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
Restaurant banner

GRILL

HH Cottons

201 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

Avg 4.2 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about HH Cottons

