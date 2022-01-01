San Clemente brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in San Clemente
More about Artifex on Del Mar
Artifex on Del Mar
98 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente
|Popular items
|Chillveza Chilled IPA - 4pk
|$16.00
Chilled IPA
Collaboration w/ Craft Coast Brewing
Hops: Mosaic and Citra
[ABV: 7.0 | IBU: 76]
|Artifexican - 4pk
|$14.00
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
|Ole Hopson - 4pk
|$16.00
Unfiltered West Coast IPA hopped with Mosaic and a touch of San Clemente history. [ABV: 7.2% | IBU: 50]
More about Lost Winds Brewing Company
Lost Winds Brewing Company
924 C Calle Negocio, San Clemente
|Popular items
|4 Pack Happy Birthday Baby Jesus Ale
|$16.70
A red Saison spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and orange peel. Slightly sweet and spicy with a hint of tart on the finish.
|4 Pack TropiClemente IPA
|$16.20
Prepare your senses for tropical fruit goodness. Packed with mangoes and passion fruit, this IPA has a complex malt bill and is loaded with mouth awakening American hops.
|Crowler Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA
|$15.00
An American Double IPA w/ Galaxy hops on steroids. Packed with juicy passion fruit and citrus notes, complimented by moderate malt backbone
More about Artifex Brewing Company
Artifex Brewing Company
919 Calle Amanecer STE A, San Clemente
|Popular items
|No Name IPA - Crowler
|$11.00
IPA - West Coast. Piny, bitter, and dank. Dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and Mosaic. [ABV: 7.5 | IBU: 80]
|Artifexican - 4pk
|$14.00
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
|Trigger Finger IPA - 4pk
|$16.00
IPA - West Coast. Citrusy, bitter, and dry. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Cascade. [ABV: 6.7 | IBU: 69]