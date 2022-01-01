San Clemente brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in San Clemente

Artifex on Del Mar image

 

Artifex on Del Mar

98 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

Chillveza Chilled IPA - 4pk$16.00
Chilled IPA
Collaboration w/ Craft Coast Brewing
Hops: Mosaic and Citra
[ABV: 7.0 | IBU: 76]
Artifexican - 4pk$14.00
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
Ole Hopson - 4pk$16.00
Unfiltered West Coast IPA hopped with Mosaic and a touch of San Clemente history. [ABV: 7.2% | IBU: 50]
Lost Winds Brewing Company image

 

Lost Winds Brewing Company

924 C Calle Negocio, San Clemente

4 Pack Happy Birthday Baby Jesus Ale$16.70
A red Saison spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and orange peel. Slightly sweet and spicy with a hint of tart on the finish.
4 Pack TropiClemente IPA$16.20
Prepare your senses for tropical fruit goodness. Packed with mangoes and passion fruit, this IPA has a complex malt bill and is loaded with mouth awakening American hops.
Crowler Whirlpool Galaxy DIPA$15.00
An American Double IPA w/ Galaxy hops on steroids. Packed with juicy passion fruit and citrus notes, complimented by moderate malt backbone
Artifex Brewing Company image

 

Artifex Brewing Company

919 Calle Amanecer STE A, San Clemente

No Name IPA - Crowler$11.00
IPA - West Coast. Piny, bitter, and dank. Dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and Mosaic. [ABV: 7.5 | IBU: 80]
Artifexican - 4pk$14.00
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
Trigger Finger IPA - 4pk$16.00
IPA - West Coast. Citrusy, bitter, and dry. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Cascade. [ABV: 6.7 | IBU: 69]
Left Coast Brewing Co. image

 

Left Coast Brewing Co.

1251 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente

Del Mar Lager 32oz crowler$10.00
DORTMUNDER LAGER
5%
Big Office$12.00
Double IPA
8%
52.2 IBU
Trestles 12oz bottles$10.99
West Coast IPA (6.8%)
