San Clemente burger restaurants you'll love

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Kids Taco Plate
|$7.95
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
|Enchiladas Ranchero
dark and spicy ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | queso fresco | cliantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | pico de gallo
|Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.95
rustic vegetables | poblano cream | fresh avocado | crisp tortilla chips
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Shwack Burger
|$7.00
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.
|Grom Mini Burritos
|$4.50
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
|Spuds
|$2.95
Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|King Deal
|$12.69
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Kids Burger
|$5.19
Kids Burger: 3oz Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
|King Burger
|$7.99
King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.