San Clemente burger restaurants you'll love

Go
San Clemente restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in San Clemente

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Taco Plate$7.95
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Enchiladas Ranchero
dark and spicy ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | queso fresco | cliantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | pico de gallo
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.95
rustic vegetables | poblano cream | fresh avocado | crisp tortilla chips
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shwack Burger$7.00
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.
Grom Mini Burritos$4.50
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
Spuds$2.95
Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.
More about The Shwack Cantina
Jane image

 

Jane

158 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jane
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
King Deal$12.69
Comes with Fries & Drink
Kids Burger$5.19
Kids Burger: 3oz Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
King Burger$7.99
King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Clemente

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Map

More near San Clemente to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston