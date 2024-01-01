Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in San Clemente

Go
San Clemente restaurants
Toast

San Clemente restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Chaupain- San Celmente

211 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$18.95
House made lemon dill kefir cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, topped with olive tapenade and fresh dill on toasted whole wheat bread
Avocado Toast$15.95
Toasted whole wheat bread, black pepper bacon, two sunny side up eggs, roasted tomato aioli, shaved French radish, cherry heirloom tomatoes and everything spice.
More about Chaupain- San Celmente
Restaurant banner

 

Jimmy B 's

155 S Palm Canyon Dr Suite A6, Palm Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Abe's Avocado Toast$16.95
Hand Sliced Sourdough Batard Grilled with Herbed Olive Oil• Fanned Avocado• Black Sesame Seed Medley• Roasted Cherry Tomatoes• Baby Arugula
More about Jimmy B 's

Browse other tasty dishes in San Clemente

Fish And Chips

Prawns

Cake

Lasagna

Chicken Soup

Tuna Salad

Carbonara

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near San Clemente to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston