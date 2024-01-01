Avocado toast in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Chaupain- San Celmente
Chaupain- San Celmente
211 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
|$18.95
House made lemon dill kefir cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, topped with olive tapenade and fresh dill on toasted whole wheat bread
|Avocado Toast
|$15.95
Toasted whole wheat bread, black pepper bacon, two sunny side up eggs, roasted tomato aioli, shaved French radish, cherry heirloom tomatoes and everything spice.