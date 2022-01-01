Chicken enchiladas in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.95
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.25
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.95
