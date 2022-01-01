Chicken sandwiches in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Brussels Bistro
218 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente
|Chicken sandwich
|$14.00
Fried breaded chicken, Gruyère, mustard espuma, mayonnaise, avocado, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun, mixed greens
Drift Distillery
940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Low & slow smoked chicken breast sliced thin on a toasted brioche bun, kettle chips, pickle on the side
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Agave Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$17.95
honey agave grilled chicken | smoked bacon | tomato | lettuce | red onion | jack cheese | avocado | roasted poblano sauce | grilled torta bread | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw
Our Place An American Bistro
821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente
|Honey-Cilantro Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$16.95
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.