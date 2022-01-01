Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
Toast

San Clemente restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken sandwich image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Brussels Bistro

218 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

Avg 4.6 (491 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried breaded chicken, Gruyère, mustard espuma, mayonnaise, avocado, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun, mixed greens
More about Brussels Bistro
Drift Distillery image

 

Drift Distillery

940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Low & slow smoked chicken breast sliced thin on a toasted brioche bun, kettle chips, pickle on the side
More about Drift Distillery
Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Agave Honey Chicken Sandwich$17.95
honey agave grilled chicken | smoked bacon | tomato | lettuce | red onion | jack cheese | avocado | roasted poblano sauce | grilled torta bread | choice of steak fries or chipotle ranch slaw
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Our Place An American Bistro

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey-Cilantro Chicken Pesto Sandwich$16.95
More about Our Place An American Bistro
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

