Chilaquiles in San Clemente

Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Chilaquiles Burrito
|$13.95
crispy chips sauteed with ranchero or tomatillo | jack cheese | cilantro buttered rice | refried beans | pico de gallo | wrapped in a flour tortilla | served with a side of steak fries
|Short Rib Chilaquiles Burrito
|$21.95
large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | short rib | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries
|Chilaquiles
|$14.95
3 fresh eggs | fresh chips sauteed w/ranchero or tomatillo | jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | add chicken, carnitas, short rib or steak