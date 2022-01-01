Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Burrito$13.95
crispy chips sauteed with ranchero or tomatillo | jack cheese | cilantro buttered rice | refried beans | pico de gallo | wrapped in a flour tortilla | served with a side of steak fries
Short Rib Chilaquiles Burrito$21.95
large flour tortilla | crisp chips sauteed in ranchero or tomatillo sauce | scrambled eggs | jack cheese | short rib | cilantro buttered rice | | pico de gallo | served with steak fries
Chilaquiles$14.95
3 fresh eggs | fresh chips sauteed w/ranchero or tomatillo | jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | add chicken, carnitas, short rib or steak
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
Main pic

 

Raya's Paradise OC - San Clemente

101 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
F&F Chilaquiles$15.00
Chilaquiles$0.00
More about Raya's Paradise OC - San Clemente

