Chili in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve chili

Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant image

 

Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant

111 West Avenita Palizada, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chili Fry$21.50
More about Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Dog$6.49
100% All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog on a Grilled Bun Topped with Chili and Cheese. Please select any modifications you would like on your chili dog.
Chili Cup$5.49
Topped with Cheese contains no beans
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

