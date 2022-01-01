Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$13.95
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
Crispy Chicken Deal$13.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real

