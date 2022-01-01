Crispy chicken in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$13.95
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real
1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Homemade Golden Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
|Crispy Chicken Deal
|$13.99
Comes with Fries & Drink