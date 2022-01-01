Enchiladas in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Enchiladas con Huevos
|$13.95
3 fresh eggs | cheese enchiladas | ranchero sauce | chopped lettuce | sour cream | pico de gallo | cotija | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
|Enchiladas Verde
roasted tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | pico de gallo
|Enchiladas Ranchero
dark and spicy ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | queso fresco | cliantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | pico de gallo
More about The Shwack Cantina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Pork Enchiladas
|$17.25
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$14.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.