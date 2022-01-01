Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve enchiladas

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas con Huevos$13.95
3 fresh eggs | cheese enchiladas | ranchero sauce | chopped lettuce | sour cream | pico de gallo | cotija | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Enchiladas Verde
roasted tomatillo sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | queso fresco | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | pico de gallo
Enchiladas Ranchero
dark and spicy ranchero sauce | jack cheese | sour cream | pickled onion | queso fresco | cliantro buttered rice | black or refried beans | pico de gallo
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Enchiladas$17.25
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and shredded. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
Cheese Enchiladas$14.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
Cheese Enchiladas$12.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
