Filet mignon in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about West Coast Hibachi
West Coast Hibachi
1100 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente
|Filet Mignon
|$17.00
|Filet Mignon Entree
|$25.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter and soy sauce, to a preferred term. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Filet Mignon Tacos
|$25.95
tender filet | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | jack cheese | lettuce | pico de gallo | roasted picante salsa | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans