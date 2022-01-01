Fish tacos in San Clemente

Pierside Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Pierside Kitchen & Bar

610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$17.00
More about Pierside Kitchen & Bar
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.50
Grilled Basa fish seasoned to perfection. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
More about The Shwack Cantina

