Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French baguettes in San Clemente

Go
San Clemente restaurants
Toast

San Clemente restaurants that serve french baguettes

Item pic

 

Chaupain- San Celmente

211 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Baguette$5.00
Vegan, baked fresh daily.
More about Chaupain- San Celmente
Item pic

 

J'Adore Cafe

165 Avenida del Mar, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH BAGUETTE$4.50
Indulge in the timeless taste of France with our freshly baked Authentic French Baguette, crafted in-house every 15 minutes to ensure unparalleled freshness. Immerse yourself in the aroma of warm, crusty perfection as you bite into this culinary masterpiece, reminiscent of the bustling streets of Paris.
More about J'Adore Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Clemente

Burritos

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken

Tarts

Egg Benedict

French Fries

Prawns

Lasagna

Map

More near San Clemente to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston