Garden salad in San Clemente

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Garden Salad
|$10.95
Spring and romaine mix with cherry tomato, red onion & cotija cheese. Tossed with your choice of dressing.
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.95
Spring and Romaine mix with cherry tomato, red onion, and cotija cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Garden Salad
|$4.99
Garden Salad Includes Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Top it with Chicken or a Burger and take it to the next level!