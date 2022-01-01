Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in San Clemente

Go
San Clemente restaurants
Toast

San Clemente restaurants that serve garden salad

The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$10.95
Spring and romaine mix with cherry tomato, red onion & cotija cheese. Tossed with your choice of dressing.
Side Garden Salad$4.95
Spring and Romaine mix with cherry tomato, red onion, and cotija cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about The Shwack Cantina
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$4.99
Garden Salad Includes Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Top it with Chicken or a Burger and take it to the next level!
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

Browse other tasty dishes in San Clemente

Taquitos

Bean Burritos

Spaghetti

Veggie Burgers

Honey Chicken

Omelettes

Mac And Cheese

Filet Mignon

Map

More near San Clemente to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston