Grilled chicken in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Our Place An American Bistro

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente

Takeout
Grilled Chicken and Apple Salad$18.25
All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast$19.25
All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast Al La Carte$14.25
More about Our Place An American Bistro
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
Grilled Chicken Deal$13.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
Fratello's San Clemente

647 Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$22.95
Garlic sautéed vegetables served with penne garlic and olive oil
More about Fratello's San Clemente

