Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Blooms Irish Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Blooms Irish Pub

2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
More about Blooms Irish Pub
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real

