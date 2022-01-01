Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve prawns

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Rosa's Jumbo Prawns$29.95
grilled jumbo prawns | roasted vegetables | cilantro buttered rice | garlic butter sauce | choice of warm flour or corn tortillas
Jumbo Prawn & Grapefruit Salad$19.95
butter lettuce | jumbo mexican white shrimp | avocado | grapefruit wedges | heirloom cherry tomato | citrus lime vinaigrette
Original Chipotle Prawns$15.95
chipotle cream | warm flour tortillas
Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant image

 

Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant

111 West Avenita Palizada, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Prawns$25.50
