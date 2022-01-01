Prawns in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve prawns
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Rosa's Jumbo Prawns
|$29.95
grilled jumbo prawns | roasted vegetables | cilantro buttered rice | garlic butter sauce | choice of warm flour or corn tortillas
|Jumbo Prawn & Grapefruit Salad
|$19.95
butter lettuce | jumbo mexican white shrimp | avocado | grapefruit wedges | heirloom cherry tomato | citrus lime vinaigrette
|Original Chipotle Prawns
|$15.95
chipotle cream | warm flour tortillas