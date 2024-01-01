Prosciutto in San Clemente
Fettuccine Marcello Italian Kitchen
821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente
|Porcini Prosciutto
|$28.00
Our Porcini Prosciutto, a dish that marries the savory richness of prosciutto with the deep, umami flavors of porcini mushrooms. Served over al dente fettuccine and coated in a spicy tomato-cream sauce, this dish is a symphony of textures and tastes that's sure to enchant your palate. Add your favorite toppings and make it your own!