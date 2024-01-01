Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in San Clemente

Go
San Clemente restaurants
Toast

San Clemente restaurants that serve prosciutto

Consumer pic

 

Fettuccine Marcello Italian Kitchen

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Porcini Prosciutto$28.00
Our Porcini Prosciutto, a dish that marries the savory richness of prosciutto with the deep, umami flavors of porcini mushrooms. Served over al dente fettuccine and coated in a spicy tomato-cream sauce, this dish is a symphony of textures and tastes that's sure to enchant your palate. Add your favorite toppings and make it your own!
More about Fettuccine Marcello Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

J'Adore Cafe

165 Avenida del Mar, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CROISSANT PROSCIUTTO$10.00
Indulge in our Croissant Prosciutto Sandwich - a delightful fusion of buttery croissant, delicate prosciutto, Havarti cheese and exquisite flavors.
More about J'Adore Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Clemente

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Quesadillas

Map

More near San Clemente to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (94 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1250 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (899 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (359 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston