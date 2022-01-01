Quesadillas in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Blooms Irish Pub
2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Drift Distillery
940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente
|BBQ Quesadilla
|$10.50
Homemade pickled jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, topped with green onions
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Barbecued Pork Quesadilla
|$13.95
bbq'd al pastor | jack cheese | cilantro & onion
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.95
flour tortilla | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
SEAFOOD
Tamarindo
110 South El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
served with rice and beans and
one cup of todays aqua fresca
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Fish Quesadilla
|$11.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and grilled Basa fish. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
|Grom Quesadilla
|$6.25
Flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese. Add chicken, pork, or veggies for $2.
|Pork Quesadilla
|$11.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and shredded carnitas style pork. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.