Quesadillas in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve quesadillas

Blooms Irish Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Blooms Irish Pub

2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
More about Blooms Irish Pub
Drift Distillery image

 

Drift Distillery

940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Quesadilla$10.50
Homemade pickled jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, topped with green onions
More about Drift Distillery
Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Barbecued Pork Quesadilla$13.95
bbq'd al pastor | jack cheese | cilantro & onion
Kids Quesadilla$7.95
flour tortilla | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
Tamarindo image

SEAFOOD

Tamarindo

110 South El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (343 reviews)
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
served with rice and beans and
one cup of todays aqua fresca
More about Tamarindo
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Quesadilla$11.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and grilled Basa fish. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Grom Quesadilla$6.25
Flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese. Add chicken, pork, or veggies for $2.
Pork Quesadilla$11.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, queso, onion and red pepper mix, poblano pesto, and shredded carnitas style pork. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about The Shwack Cantina

