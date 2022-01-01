Shrimp enchiladas in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$21.95
corn tortillas | jack cheese | shrimp | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$19.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and chopped grilled shrimp. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce or upgrade to our Poblano Cream Sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.