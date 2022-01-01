Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$21.95
corn tortillas | jack cheese | shrimp | tomatillo sauce | sour cream | queso fresco | served with rice and choice of black or refried beans
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$19.95
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and chopped grilled shrimp. Topped with Verde Salsa or Enchilada sauce or upgrade to our Poblano Cream Sauce. Served with a side of spanish rice and your choice of beans.
More about The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente

