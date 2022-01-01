Shrimp tacos in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
More about The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.50
Sauteed shrimp. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)